Axis Bank board approves re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:05 IST
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as its Managing Director and CEO for three years with effect from January 1, 2022.

''The board of directors of the bank.. considered and approved the proposal relating to re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank, for a further period of 3 years, with effect from January 1, 2022 up to December 31, 2024,'' Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders of the bank, the filing added.

Chaudhry was appointed as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Axis Bank for a period of three years, with effect from January 1, 2019 up to December 31, 2021.

Prior to joining Axis Bank, Chaudhry was MD and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company.

