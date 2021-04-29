Left Menu

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported standalone net profit at Rs 2,143 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY21), dotting an increase of 41 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,519 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

HUL Q4 PAT up 41 pc at Rs 2,143 crore, dividend of Rs 17 per share
Nine out of 10 Indian households use Hindustan Unilever products.. Image Credit: ANI

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported standalone net profit at Rs 2,143 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY21), dotting an increase of 41 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,519 crore in the same period of last fiscal. Revenue jumped 35 per cent to Rs 12,132 crore in comparison with Rs 9,011 crore, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 2,957 crore as against Rs 2,065 crore in Q4 FY20. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins grew 150 basis points. Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with reported turnover growth of 34 per cent and profit after tax growth of 41 per cent. Domestic consumer growth was at 21 per cent with underlying volume growth of 16 per cent.

Health, hygiene and nutrition forming nerrly 80 per cent of business grew in double-digits for the third consecutive quarter while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially, said HUL. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31.

"Despite challenging times in FY21, our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi-stakeholder business model," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director. "Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume led competitive growth."

HUL said the home care segment had a growth of 15 per cent for Q4 FY21 and was enabled by a strong recovery in fabric wash. The beauty and personal care segment grew by 20 per cent with skin cleansing, hair care and oral care delivering high double-digit growths. Foods and refreshment grew at 36 per cent with nutrition volumes growing in double digits.

"We continue to invest behind brands and portfolio, and in future-fit capabilities. Our focused actions on net revenue management and savings have enabled us to manage inflationary pressures and deliver a healthy bottomline performance," said HUL. (ANI)

