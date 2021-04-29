Left Menu

COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:19 IST
COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, the IIT Bombay has come up with an ingenious solution to help address the issue by converting a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit, the institute said on Thursday.

The pilot project, which has been tested successfully, relies on a simple technological intervention of converting a Pressure Swing Adsorption nitrogen unit into a PSA oxygen unit, according to an official statement.

It claimed that initial tests conducted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have shown ''promising results''.

The oxygen production could be achieved at ''3.5 atm pressure with a purity level of 93 per cent to 96 per cent'', the statement said.

This gaseous oxygen can be utilised for COVID-19- related needs across the existing hospitals and upcoming COVID-19-specific facilities by providing a continuous supply of oxygen, it said.

''It (conversion of nitrogen unit into an oxygen unit) has been done by fine-tuning the existing nitrogen plant setup and changing the molecular sieves from Carbon to Zeolite,'' the statement said quoting Prof Milind Atrey, dean (R&D), IITB, who led the project.

Atrey said suchnitrogen plants, which take air from the atmosphere as raw material, are available in various industrial plants across India.

''Therefore, each of them could potentially be converted into an oxygen generator, thus helping us tide over the current public health emergency,'' he said.

The pilot project is a collaborative effort among IIT Bombay, Tata Consulting Engineers and Spantech Engineers, Mumbai, who deal with the PSA nitrogen and oxygen plant production, the statement said.

To undertake this study on an urgent basis, an MoU was signed among IIT Bombay, Tata Consulting Engineers and Spantech Engineers to finalise a standard operating procedure (SOP) that may be leveraged across the country, it said.

IIT Bombay Director Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri congratulated all the involved parties and said such partnership between the academia and industry is ''highly'' desirable and essential for the growth and success of the nation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eurozone yields near 2-month highs ahead of German inflation data

Eurozone government bond yields rose across the board on Thursday ahead of a set of German inflation data that is expected to exceed the European Central Bank target for the second month in a row. With the global economy on the mend, invest...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling apart

Juventus have been reigning Serie A champions for the last nine seasons and AC Milan were top of the table at the halfway stage of the current campaign, but both teams go into this weekend battling to secure a top-four finish this term.All ...

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria - Iraqi News Agency

Iraq plans to import natural gas from Syria, the state-run Iraqi News agency reported, citing Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.There is an imminent agreement to import Syrian gas into Iraq, he said, without giving details. Abdul Jabbar...

Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Ketto.org to aid financial assistance to COVID-19 patients

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 29 ANINewsVoir Actor Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha collaborated with Ketto.org, South East Asias leading crowdfunding platform for the COVID Warrior x Ketto initiative to enable financial assistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021