Portfolio manager to obtain prior approval of Sebi in case of change in control

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:54 IST
Sebi has notified new norms, whereby portfolio managers will need to obtain prior approval of the capital markets regulator in case of change in control.

This comes after Sebi, in March, came out with new regulations for portfolio managers with regard to their qualifications.

Amending condition for registration of portfolio managers, Sebi said, ''the portfolio manager shall obtain prior approval of the board in case of change in control in such manner as may be specified by the board'', according to a notification issued on Monday.

The new norms on qualification were aimed at helping recognise ''the postgraduate programme in the securities market of not less than one year offered by NISM'' as eligible qualification for portfolio managers.

A portfolio manager is required to have a professional qualification in finance, law, accountancy, or business management from a university or an institution recognized by a recognised university or a professional qualification by completing a Post Graduate programme in the securities market (Portfolio Management) from NISM.

The postgraduate programme from NISM (National Institute of Securities Market) should not be less than one year duration.

In a separate notification on Monday, the regulator has amended insider trading norms with regard to initial disclosure made by certain persons.

These notifications have come into effect from April 26, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

