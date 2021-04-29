Hero MotoCorp launches virtual showroom to sell vehicles amid coronavirus pandemic

The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched a virtual showroom feature to help customers buy its motorcycles and scooters through a seamless digital experience amid rising in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The virtual showroom would enable customers to discover, engage and purchase the company's motorcycles and scooters digitally, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Providing a 360-degree view of both the space and the product, the feature allows customers to easily browse and explore the design, features, and technical details of each model right from the comfort of their homes, it added.

The digital sales would be an add-on to the company's physical dealerships across the country.

''Considering the need for social distancing and catering to the digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers' fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey,'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said.

''This feature is in line with our commitment to building value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app-based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer's room,'' he said.

