Left Menu

Merck misses profit estimates, forecasts larger hit to 2021 sales from pandemic

Merck now expects the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt its 2021 sales by 3%, up from 2% previously, as many of the company's drugs need to be administered at the doctor's office, which largely remained shut due to COVID-19 lockdowns. A large blow was seen on sales of non-COVID-19 vaccines, including Gardasil, a vaccine to prevent cancers caused by the human papillomavirus virus, in the United States and Europe.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:37 IST
Merck misses profit estimates, forecasts larger hit to 2021 sales from pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Merck)

Merck & Co Inc on Thursday missed estimates for first-quarter profit and forecast a bigger hit to 2021 sales than its previous estimate as the pandemic hurt demand for its drugs that need to be administered in a clinic.

Shares fell nearly 3% to $74.95 before the opening bell as the company also disclosed a roughly $600 million hit to first-quarter sales from the health crisis. Merck now expects the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt its 2021 sales by 3%, up from 2% previously, as many of the company's drugs need to be administered at the doctor's office, which largely remained shut due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

A large blow was seen on sales of non-COVID-19 vaccines, including Gardasil, a vaccine to prevent cancers caused by the human papillomavirus virus, in the United States and Europe. Gardasil sales tumbled 16.4% to $917 million. The company said it expected the impact on vaccine sales would persist during the first half of 2021, and that it would allocate doses of Gardasil to markets outside the United States to soften the blow.

Sales of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda rose 18.7% to $3.90 billion but missed Wall Street estimates of $3.98 billion. Net earnings fell to $3.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.40 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.63, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...

Millions of Dutch tulips bloom again, in a spectacle few will see

With dazzling displays of color including tulips in purple, yellow, and crimson, the Keukenhof flower garden outside The Hague usually rivals Amsterdams top museums as one of the Netherlands biggest tourist attractions. This year, for the s...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021