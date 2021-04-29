Left Menu

Ireland to reopen all shops in May, hospitality in early June

The total fell as low as 206,000 last September before restrictions began to be reimposed. Including those claiming regular jobless benefits, Ireland's unemployment rate stood at 24.2% at the end of March.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:14 IST
Ireland to reopen all shops in May, hospitality in early June

Ireland will press ahead with plans to reopen all retail stores, personal services and non-residential construction in May with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow sooner than expected in early June, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday. The government committed a month ago to reopening all shops for the first time this year in May and hotels in June if it could avoid a fourth wave of COVID-19 disease and speed up its vaccine programme - criteria that it has met.

Coveney said the plan to be signed off by ministers later on Thursday would permit hotels to open their doors again on June 2 with restaurants and pubs - not mentioned a month ago - allowed to serve guests outdoors from June 7. Ireland has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in Europe but is opting for a slower reopening of its economy than most of its European peers after a relaxation of measures in December triggered a huge spike in cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told parliament that in May alone, as many as 15,000 business could reopen with up to 200,000 people being offered their jobs back. The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits stood at 403,000 this week. The total fell as low as 206,000 last September before restrictions began to be reimposed.

Including those claiming regular jobless benefits, Ireland's unemployment rate stood at 24.2% at the end of March. Ireland has also put in place the EU's toughest restrictions on international travel and Varadkar said that a plan for a phased return to international travel this summer should be agreed by the end of May.

Welcoming the reopening plan, the incoming chief executive of Ireland's largest hotel operator told Reuters that the Dalata Hotel Group expects very strong occupancy levels outside Dublin this summer and a recovery in the capital from September with the hoped-for return of international travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hooda expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Haryana, asks govt to step up efforts

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.There has been a surge in cases. The g...

Madras HC suspends jail term of Ex-AIADMK MLA in assets case

The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment RI to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, w...

Labour Min hikes maximum sum assured payable under EDLI scheme to Rs 7 lakh

The labour ministry has implemented a decision of retirement fund body EPFOs trustees to hike the maximum sum assured payable under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh.The Employees P...

Nigeria urged to comply with High Court decision to release Mubarak Bala on bail

UN experts today called on Nigerian authorities to comply with the decision of the Federal High Court to release the prominent humanist and rights defender Mubarak Bala on bail.Today marks one year since Mr Bala was arrested and detained in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021