Left Menu

Equitas Small Finance Bank net jumps 162 pc to Rs 113 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:25 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank net jumps 162 pc to Rs 113 cr in Mar quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a 162 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 113 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The small finance lender had posted a profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its Managing Director and CEO P N Vasudevan said that in the March quarter of 2019-20, the profit was low as the lender had set aside Rs 75 crore as coronavirus-related provisions, which was not the case in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Net interest income for the quarter was Rs 449 crore as against Rs 424 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margins stood at 7.57 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 3.59 per cent as compared to 2.72 per cent. Net NPAs stood 1.52 per cent as against 1.67 per cent.

Vasudevan said the increase in GNPA is due to the impact of COVID-19.

He said that with a provision coverage ratio at 58.59 per cent, the bank is well provided for any potential stress.

During the quarter, the bank wrote off Rs 171 crore in the microfinance portfolio.

The loan loss and provision for FY21 was Rs 375 crore as against Rs 247 crore in 2019-20.

As of March 31, 2021, the total capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 24.18 per cent, with tier-I CRAR of 23.23 per cent and tier-II CRAR at 0.95 per cent.

Advances as of the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 17,925 crore. It disbursed Rs 2,535 crore in the quarter.

The bank's collection and billing efficiency for March 2021 was at 108.51 per cent and 91.12 per cent, respectively.

The bank's shares on Thursday closed at Rs 54.75 apiece, up 0.92 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global community rushes medical supplies, relief materials to India to combat COVID surge

The international community on Thursday rushed much-needed medical supplies, relief materials, life-saving drugs as well as finance assistance to India to help the country combat the massive surge in the coronavirus cases.India is strugglin...

COVID patients with acute symptoms be hospitalised, home care for asymptomatic: Rajasthan govt

Coronavirus patients with acute symptoms should be admitted to hospitals while the asymptomatic ones and those with mild traits can be treated at home with their oxygen level monitored regularly, according to a Rajasthan government guidelin...

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs DCs to pass orders for release of seized oxygen, medicines from black market

The High Court has directed Delhi Police DCs to pass orders for the release of oxygen and medicines as soon as they are seized from the black market. The court noted that the power to release things that are being seized from the black mark...

All high COVID caseload districts should be considered for taking intensive local containment measures: MHA to states.

All high COVID caseload districts should be considered for taking intensive local containment measures MHA to states....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021