CMDB II sells Matrimony.com shares worth Rs 45 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:40 IST
Shares worth over Rs 45 crore of Matrimony.com Ltd were sold through an open market transaction on Thursday.

As per the block deal data available on BSE, CMDB II sold 5 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 900.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 45 crore.

The shares were purchased by Tata Trustee Company Ltd Trustee For Tata Mutual Fund at the same price, data showed.

According to the company's shareholding pattern for the quarter ending March 2021, CMDB II held 2.77 per cent stake in Matrimony.com as a public shareholder.

At the end of trading on Thursday, stocks of Matrimony.com settled 2.76 per cent higher at Rs 925.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

