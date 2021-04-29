Left Menu

RBI joins network for greening financial system

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:06 IST
RBI joins network for greening financial system
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as a member.

The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance in the context of climate change.

Launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 12, 2017, the NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to share best practices and contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector, while mobilising mainstream finance to support the transition towards a sustainable economy.

The RBI said it expects to benefit from the membership of NGFS by learning from and contributing to global efforts on green finance, which has assumed significance in the context of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailant in kindergarten knife attack in Southern China has mental disorder: Police

Guangxi China, April 29 ANISputnik The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern Chinas Guangxi province has a mental illness, local police said on Thursday. On April 29, law enforcemen...

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar s...

Cognizant to contribute USD 1.5 million towards fight against COVID-19 in India

IT services major Cognizant on Thursday said it is providing USD 1.5 million about Rs 10 crore towards operationalising efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Cognizant, which has about two lakh employees in India...

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021