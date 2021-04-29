Medical team recommends extension of lockdown like restrictions in Mizoram

A medical team dealing with COVID-19 in Mizoram has recommended the extension of ''lockdown-like restrictions'' currently imposed in all the 11 district headquarters, including state capital Aizawl for another seven days, an official said on Thursday.

The team chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Dr ZR Thiamsanga told PTI that the meeting of the medical operation team on Thursday recommended the extension of the existing restrictions in a more stringent manner for another seven days after May 3 as the rising local transmission has not been curtailed.

The matter will be discussed at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday, he said.

The medical team meeting observed that the existing guidelines are grossly flouted by people as large crowd were seen every day causing traffic snarl in the state capital and other district headquarters, he said.

''Though the existing guidelines easing certain activities especially economic is quite good to break the transmission chain, they have been violated in many ways.

Focus is to be made on strict enforcement of the guidelines,'' said Thiamsanga, who is also the state health and family welfare board vice-chairman.

He said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for weddings, funerals and the guideline restricting stepping out of home were grossly violated.

According to Thiamsanga, the number of locally infected patients is now higher than those having travel history and is increasing almost every day.

''If this trend continues, it can be hazardous for Mizoram which is equipped with less sophisticated medical infrastructure as compare to other states,'' he said, adding that appropriate measure is required to break the present chain.

He said that the efficacy or results of the present lockdown-like restrictions will be seen by next week.

''For a state like us, we should focus on the maxim prevention is better than cure,'' he added.

The state government imposed lockdown-like stringent restrictions from April 20 in Aizawl and other district headquarters town to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

The restrictions have been already extended one time and it is scheduled to be lifted on May 3 at 4 am.

Mizoram has reported over 5,800 COVID-19 cases till Thursday.

