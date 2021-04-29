Left Menu

FACTBOX-France's phased approach to easing third COVID lockdown

- Restaurants and cafes can open for outdoor service, with no more than six people per table. - Museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres, sports centres and stadiums reopen with a maximum capacity of 800 people indoor and 1,000 outdoor. - Events with more than 1,000 people allowed indoors and outdoors with "health passes" required. - Nightclubs remain closed.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a roadmap on Thursday for a progressive unwinding of France's COVID-19 lockdown over the next two months. Here are the key moments of this timetable, subject to possible delays in regions where the virus is spreading too fast.

May 3 - The 10 km travel restriction will be lifted.

- Middle schools and high schools will reopen with half of pupils attending at a time. - 7 p.m. curfew to remain in place.

May 19 - Nightly curfew pushed back to 9 p.m.

- All shops reopen with a cap on the number of customers permitted entry at a time and with social distancing measures in place. - Restaurants and cafes can open for outdoor service, with no more than six people per table.

- Museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres, sports centres and stadiums reopen with a maximum capacity of 800 people indoor and 1,000 outdoor. June 9

- Nightly curfew pushed back to 11 p.m. - Work from home measures softened.

- All restaurants and cafes reopen with no more than six people per table. - Foreign tourists carrying a "health pass" allowed to visit. Places of worship and sports stadiums can admit up to 5,000 people. Health passes will be required.

- All sports activities resume. June 30

- Nightly curfew lifted. - Events with more than 1,000 people allowed indoors and outdoors with "health passes" required.

- Nightclubs remain closed. (Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

