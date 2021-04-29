FACTBOX-France's phased approach to easing third COVID lockdown
President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a roadmap on Thursday for a progressive unwinding of France's COVID-19 lockdown over the next two months. Here are the key moments of this timetable, subject to possible delays in regions where the virus is spreading too fast.
May 3 - The 10 km travel restriction will be lifted.
- Middle schools and high schools will reopen with half of pupils attending at a time. - 7 p.m. curfew to remain in place.
May 19 - Nightly curfew pushed back to 9 p.m.
- All shops reopen with a cap on the number of customers permitted entry at a time and with social distancing measures in place. - Restaurants and cafes can open for outdoor service, with no more than six people per table.
- Museums, monuments, cinemas, theatres, sports centres and stadiums reopen with a maximum capacity of 800 people indoor and 1,000 outdoor. June 9
- Nightly curfew pushed back to 11 p.m. - Work from home measures softened.
- All restaurants and cafes reopen with no more than six people per table. - Foreign tourists carrying a "health pass" allowed to visit. Places of worship and sports stadiums can admit up to 5,000 people. Health passes will be required.
- All sports activities resume. June 30
- Nightly curfew lifted. - Events with more than 1,000 people allowed indoors and outdoors with "health passes" required.
- Nightclubs remain closed. (Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)
