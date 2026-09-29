WRAPUP 1-Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks

US President Donald Trump said he has offered Iran nothing to end the war, rejecting media reports that cited US officials saying he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen funds for "concrete" steps regarding Iran's nuclear programme. "This is untrue. ‌I offered them NOTHING," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

Axios and CNN both reported, citing unidentified US officials, that Trump was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and free Iranian funds as part of a final deal on the condition that Iran showed "concrete progress" on the nuclear issue. Trump has cited preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb as a key goal of the war, along with ending ‌its ability to attack its neighbours and creating conditions for Iranians to topple their leadership.

Iran does not have nuclear weapons and denies it wants to develop them, but argues it has the ‌right to a domestic nuclear energy capacity. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with the CBS show "Face the Nation", said Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear programme and other issues, but would not accept "bullying or coercion".

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks,” Pezeshkian said, adding that it had already agreed that "we're not supposed to develop nuclear weapons". US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators on Monday as part of a renewed effort ⁠to end ​the seven-month war, according to officials of both countries.

Iran ⁠insisted on Sunday that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the United States and Israel. "Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ⁠posted on social media. "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

Araqchi told reporters at the UN on Friday the proposed deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause ​in regional fighting. Trump on Saturday rejected the plan and argued that desperation was driving the Iranians’ push for an agreement on the key waterway.

"They want to make a deal ⁠to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters at the White House. Araqchi said mediators facilitating Tehran's talks with Washington had not officially relayed a US rejection.

"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to ⁠us, ​and we will make a decision based on them," Araqchi posted. OIL PRICES RISE

The war, which Trump launched alongside Israel in February as "Operation Epic Fury", has killed thousands of people, severely disrupted global energy supplies, pushing up oil prices and fuelling global inflation. Iran and its allies have responded by extending the conflict throughout the region. Iran has struck US allies in the Gulf with drones and ⁠missiles, while its Houthi allies in Yemen have hit Saudi interests.

Saudi Arabia, the largest of the Gulf states, has been drawn deeper into the war this month as Houthi fighters have ⁠advanced in Yemen, routing forces of the Saudi-backed government ⁠and threatening Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea. Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the region.

Brent crude futures had risen $1.49, or 1.4%, to $106.77 a barrel by 0326 GMT while US ‌West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.94, ‌up $1.34, or 1.5%. Both benchmarks closed the previous session at nearly $1 a barrel higher.