Left Menu

Titan net profit jumps 65.6 pc to Rs 568 cr in Mar quarter

It was Rs 1,493 crore in the previous year.The firms total income was Rs 21,830 crore, up 2.94 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:29 IST
Titan net profit jumps 65.6 pc to Rs 568 cr in Mar quarter

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 65.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 568 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, helped by a strong growth in jewellery segment.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 343 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter, Titan Company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 jumped 58.87 per cent to Rs 7,551 crore, compared with Rs 4,753 crore in the year-ago period.

In an investors presentation, the company said this was ''led by strong growth of 70 per cent in jewellery division''.

The company's revenue from jewellery segment was at Rs 6,678 crore in the March 2021 quarter, up 71.27 per cent as against Rs 3,899 crore of the corresponding quarter.

However, it also added that the base quarter (March 2020 quarter) was weak due to lockdowns in second half of March.

Watches & wearables and eyewear divisions have also made good progress on recovery during the year, it said.

''It was the highest-ever revenue (excluding bullion sale) recorded by the company for a quarter,'' it said.

Titan's total expenses were at Rs 6,821 crore, up 60.72 per cent as against Rs 4,244 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2020-21, Titan's net profit was down 34.8 per cent to Rs 974 crore. It was Rs 1,493 crore in the previous year.

The firm's total income was Rs 21,830 crore, up 2.94 per cent. It was Rs 21,205 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Titan Company Ltd has informed that its board in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday settled at Rs 1,506.30 apiece on the BSE, down 0.13 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...

Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra, others raise COVID vaccine shortage; May miss launch date for inoculation of 18+

Eds Combining related stories, adding background details New DelhiPunjabGujarat, Apr 29 PTI With less than 48 hours to go for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults in the country, several states, including Punjab, Guj...

Assailant in kindergarten knife attack in Southern China has mental disorder: Police

Guangxi China, April 29 ANISputnik The suspect who carried out the knife attack at a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu in southwestern Chinas Guangxi province has a mental illness, local police said on Thursday. On April 29, law enforcemen...

Zensar Q4 net profit rises 27.6 pc to Rs 90.5 cr

IT company Zensar Technologies on Thursday reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.9 crore in the January-March 2020 period, Zensar s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021