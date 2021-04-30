Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:47 IST
Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 cr

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Friday reported a sharp uptick in consolidated profit at Rs 640 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations and tax credit.

Dalmia Bharat had reported a profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of Rs 212 crore as against a tax expense of Rs 41 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...

Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli Sorabjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.Paying tributes to the legal luminary 91, Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as a vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.Bas...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Q1 EPS $1.19, Reports $275 Mln In COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

AstraZeneca Plc AZN FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 100 PERCENT TO 1.19 QTRLY CORE EPS 1.63 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDED 275M OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE SALES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC VACCINE ON QTRLY EPS OF 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021