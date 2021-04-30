Walmart mobilises resources to support India's pandemic battle

Global retailer Walmart is mobilising its global resources to further expand support for Covid-19 relief efforts in India. Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe along with Walmart's Global Technology and Sourcing hubs are collaborating to counter oxygen shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organisations making a difference in communities nationwide.

"Walmart is a global family. We feel the impact of this devastating surge on our associates, families and friends across India, and it is important that we come together to support however we can," said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc. To help India meet its urgent need for medical-grade oxygen, Walmart businesses worldwide are working together to procure vital oxygen concentrators and other equipment, the company said in a statemenet on Friday.

It will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for oxygen storage and transportation, as well as more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivering oxygen therapy to patients at home or in hospital. These are being sourced globally and will be donated to hospitals and NGOs in India for distribution. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have also committed to fund an additional 2,500 oxygen concentrators as part of the US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's joint relief effort.

Besides, the Walmart Foundation is donating Rs 14.82 crore to support various NGOs in India. Flipkart is also partnering with GiveIndia to raise funds to provide critical medical supplies like oxygen, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and other essentials at Covid-19 centres, charitable hospitals and for healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, said: "We and our colleagues at PhonePe are committed to doing our bit to help people in this challenging time, leveraging our logistics capabilities and mobilising resources towards the most critical needs of patients and healthcare professionals." Walmart Canada will also support relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross India Covid-19 Response Appeal, funding ambulance and transport services for patients, quarantine isolation centres and other services. (ANI)

