Left Menu

Walmart mobilises resources to support India's pandemic battle

Global retailer Walmart is mobilising its global resources to further expand support for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:30 IST
Walmart mobilises resources to support India's pandemic battle
Flipkart is also partnering with GiveIndia to raise funds to provide critical medical supplies.. Image Credit: ANI

Global retailer Walmart is mobilising its global resources to further expand support for Covid-19 relief efforts in India. Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe along with Walmart's Global Technology and Sourcing hubs are collaborating to counter oxygen shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organisations making a difference in communities nationwide.

"Walmart is a global family. We feel the impact of this devastating surge on our associates, families and friends across India, and it is important that we come together to support however we can," said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc. To help India meet its urgent need for medical-grade oxygen, Walmart businesses worldwide are working together to procure vital oxygen concentrators and other equipment, the company said in a statemenet on Friday.

It will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for oxygen storage and transportation, as well as more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivering oxygen therapy to patients at home or in hospital. These are being sourced globally and will be donated to hospitals and NGOs in India for distribution. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have also committed to fund an additional 2,500 oxygen concentrators as part of the US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's joint relief effort.

Besides, the Walmart Foundation is donating Rs 14.82 crore to support various NGOs in India. Flipkart is also partnering with GiveIndia to raise funds to provide critical medical supplies like oxygen, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and other essentials at Covid-19 centres, charitable hospitals and for healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, said: "We and our colleagues at PhonePe are committed to doing our bit to help people in this challenging time, leveraging our logistics capabilities and mobilising resources towards the most critical needs of patients and healthcare professionals." Walmart Canada will also support relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross India Covid-19 Response Appeal, funding ambulance and transport services for patients, quarantine isolation centres and other services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...

Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli Sorabjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.Paying tributes to the legal luminary 91, Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as a vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.Bas...

BRIEF-AstraZeneca Q1 EPS $1.19, Reports $275 Mln In COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

AstraZeneca Plc AZN FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 100 PERCENT TO 1.19 QTRLY CORE EPS 1.63 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDED 275M OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE SALES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC VACCINE ON QTRLY EPS OF 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021