Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products. It has launched 4 new delectable flavours under its popular brand 'Star' to diversify its dairy business and further strengthen its position in the dairy segment.

Crafted in state-of-the-art manufacturing unit, Star Flavoured Milk contains toned milk and high-quality ingredients. Star Flavoured Milk retains the nutritional values of milk, while offering an authentic taste of each flavour to consumers. Within a short span of its inception, GCPL's dairy division introduced Star Ghee and Hapy Milkshake in quick succession that helped the company to capture substantial market share. With the launch of Star Flavoured Milk, the company expects to further its growth in the market. The new flavoured milk products will be available in unique flavours of Kesar-Badam, Chocolate, Rose, and Butterscotch. Star Flavoured Milk is currently available in 200 ml packs at Star Localmart, a chain of retail storeslead by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. It is also available in various Modern Trade and General Trade stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka. Reflecting on this strategic move, Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, Ghodawat Consumer says, ''Innovation being at the core of our business operations, we constantly strive to bring something new to match consumer expectations. In keeping with this thought, we have launched Star Flavoured Milk and I am confident that it will be well received and loved by all our consumers''. About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

