Left Menu

Walmart, Flipkart, associate entities to scale up support for India's COVID-19 battle

Retail giant Walmart on Friday said it is mobilising its global resources to further expand support for COVID-19 relief efforts in the country, which is reeling under a deadly second wave of the pandemic.Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe, along with Walmarts Global Technology and Sourcing hubs, are collaborating to counter oxygen shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organizations making a difference in communities nationwide, a statement said.This includes a Rs 14.82 crore USD 2 million donation from the Walmart Foundation to support various NGOs in India.Walmart is a global family...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:26 IST
Walmart, Flipkart, associate entities to scale up support for India's COVID-19 battle

Retail giant Walmart on Friday said it is mobilising its global resources to further expand support for COVID-19 relief efforts in the country, which is reeling under a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, Flipkart and PhonePe, along with Walmart's Global Technology and Sourcing hubs, are collaborating to counter oxygen shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organizations making a difference in communities nationwide, a statement said.

This includes a Rs 14.82 crore (USD 2 million) donation from the Walmart Foundation to support various NGOs in India.

''Walmart is a global family... We are working hard to combine Walmart's global capabilities and Flipkart's distribution network to ensure vital oxygen and supplies are made available to those who need them most. Our hearts are with everyone in India,'' Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc, said.

Walmart businesses worldwide are working together to procure vital oxygen concentrators and other equipment.

Walmart will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for oxygen storage and transportation, as well as more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivering oxygen therapy to patients at home or in hospital.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have also committed to fund an additional 2,500 oxygen concentrators as part of the US-India Business Council and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's joint relief effort.

Walmart Canada will also support relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross India COVID-19 Response Appeal, funding ambulance and transport services for patients, quarantine isolation centers and other services.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

The Walmart Foundation is donating Rs 14.82 crore (USD 2 million) to support various NGOs in India, of which Rs 7.41 crore will be allocated to recommend support for Doctors for You to operate isolation centres and temporary hospitals, as well as provide personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers, the statement said.

The other half will be allocated to GIVE Foundation Inc to support GiveIndia's COVID response fund, which will support physical infrastructure and equipment for the medical sector in India, prioritizing the most impacted and vulnerable communities, the statement said.

Walmart, Flipkart and PhonePe will also set up on-site vaccination clinics for associates and their households, as well as for Flipkart and PhonePe's full-time contractors and delivery workers – covering more than two lakh people.

Flipkart customers can also use their SuperCoins (loyalty points) to donate directly toward ambulance services and oxygen cylinder refills that GiveIndia will mobilise to help those in critical need, it added.

''We and our colleagues at PhonePe are committed to doing our bit to help people in this challenging time, leveraging our logistics capabilities and mobilizing resources towards the most critical needs of patients and healthcare professionals,'' Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, said.

Previously, Walmart, Flipkart Group and the Walmart Foundation had provided Rs 46 crore (USD 6.2 million) in financial and in-kind support in India, including over 1 million PPE and CPE gowns, 600,000 N95 masks and 88 ventilators, among other contributions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.Lets take the lockdown seriously. Its i...

FOREX-Dollar heads for longest weekly losing streak since July

The U.S. dollar skidded towards a fourth straight weekly decline and its longest weekly streak of losses since last July against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for ...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...

Higher body weight linked with severe COVID-19 risk: Lancet study

Being overweight is associated with an increased risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19, including higher ICU admissions, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology journal.The researchers from the University of Oxfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021