Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:08 IST
Aluminium prices rose 0.34 per cent to Rs 194 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery gained 65 paise, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 194 per kg in a business turnover of 1,876 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

