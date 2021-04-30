Left Menu

Rahul Bajaj hangs up boots as Bajaj Auto boss, Niraj Bajaj to take over

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:04 IST
Rahul Bajaj hangs up boots as Bajaj Auto boss, Niraj Bajaj to take over

Rahul Bajaj, one of the most successful business leaders in the country, has finally decided to hang his boots at Bajaj Auto, the company he nurtured and steered to one of the leading firms in two and three-wheeler space.

The non-executive chairman of the Pune-based two and three-wheeler maker has tendered his resignation which would come into effect from close of business hours on April 30, 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

In place of Rahul Bajaj, the company has appointed Niraj Bajaj, 67, as Chairman with effect from May 1, 2021, it added.

A cousin of Rahul Bajaj, Niraj's career spans more than 25 years. After doing a short stint at Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Electricals, he has been associated with Mukand Ltd, in various positions and is now its Chairman and Managing Director.

Besides Bajaj Auto, he is also on the Board of Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance Co Ltd, Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and various other Bajaj Group companies.

Rahul Bajaj would continue as Chairman Emeritus of the company for a term of five years with effect from May 1, 2021.

His son Rajiv Bajaj is the Managing Director while Madhur Bajaj (Rahul's cousin) continues as Vice Chairman of the company.

As a non-executive Chairman of the company, Rahul Bajaj has been at the helm of the company since 1972 and the group for five decades.

Considering his age, 83, he has tendered his resignation as non-executive director and Chairman, the filing said.

The senior Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the company and the Group over the last five decades and considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the company's board has approved his appointment as Chairman Emeritus, the filing added.

Rahul Bajaj had taken charge of the Bajaj group in 1965, when India was still a closed economy. He led the company, known for its Bajaj Chetak scooters -- a product that was an aspirational symbol for the middle class Indian families then -- from strength to strength.

He steered the company when India liberalised and became an open economy in early 90s amidst emerging competition from Japanese motorcycle makers that challenged the Bajaj Auto's scooters.

The turnover of the group's flagship firm, Bajaj Auto has grown from Rs 7.2 crore to Rs 12,000 crore and its product portfolio expanded and the brand found a global market under his leadership.

One of the most successful business leaders of India, the outspoken Bajaj was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2010.

In November 2019, at an event organised by the Economic Times in Mumbai where Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present, the veteran industrialist spoke about the government's 'stifling of criticism', among other things.

''This environment of fear, it's definitely on our minds. ''You (the government) are doing good work; and despite that, we don't have the confidence that you'll appreciate criticism,'' he had said.

The Bajaj Group manufactures and markets a range of products and services in India and abroad. It has presence in various sectors like two and three-wheelers, home appliances, wind energy, forging, insurance among others.

The Group employs about 40,000 employees and its market capitalisation is around Rs 80,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021