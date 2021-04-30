Left Menu

Amazon's profit more than triples as pandemic boom continues

Amazons pandemic boom isnt showing signs of slowing down.The company said Thursday that its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, fueled by the growth of online shopping. It also posted revenue of more than USD 100 billion, the second quarter in row that the company has passed that milestone.Amazon is one of the few retailers that has benefited during the pandemic.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:08 IST
Amazon's profit more than triples as pandemic boom continues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon's pandemic boom isn't showing signs of slowing down.

The company said Thursday that its first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year ago, fueled by the growth of online shopping. It also posted revenue of more than USD 100 billion, the second quarter in row that the company has passed that milestone.

Amazon is one of the few retailers that has benefited during the pandemic. As physical stores temporarily closed, people stuck at home turned to Amazon to buy groceries, cleaning supplies and more. That doesn't seem to be dying down.

In the first three months of this year, the company reported profit of USD 8.1 billion, compared to USD 2.5 billion the year before. Earnings per share came to USD 15.79, about USD 6 more per share than what Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue jumped 44 per cent to USD 108.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi: Centre.

Second wave of COVID-19 five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and UP, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi Centre....

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic 'once-in-a-century' crisis, has thrown big challenge to world: Statement.

Council of ministers notes that COVID pandemic once-in-a-century crisis, has thrown big challenge to world Statement....

Singapore chamber, start-up to create trade network in South Asia-African markets

Singapore trade chamber SICCI and state-supported B2B e-commerce platforms group Proxtera will raise funds and expand into the South Asian and African markets as part of creating trading networks, riding on the city-states free trade agreem...

Erdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he does not believe a United Nations-led meeting on restarting peace talks for the ethnically split Cyprus will yield results. On Thursday, the UN and the three guarantor nations in the Medite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021