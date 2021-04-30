Former transport secy Sanjivi Sundar passes away
Former transport secretary Sanjivi Sundar, who was involved in formulating road safety policy, passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, family sources said.Sundar retired as the secretary in the Ministry of Surface Transport in 1997, having joined the service in 1963.During the span of 34 years of service, he also worked as an additional chief secretary of finance in Gujarat.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:26 IST
During the span of 34 years of service, he also worked as an additional chief secretary of finance in Gujarat. In the central government, he was posted as a director in the Ministry of Fertilizers and Chemicals. After his retirement in 1997, he was associated with TERI as a Distinguished Fellow.
