Core sectors' output up 6.8 pc in March

During 2020-21 April-March, output of the eight sectors contracted by 7 per cent as against a positive growth of 0.4 per cent in 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:45 IST
The output of eight core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent in March, driven by base effect-led uptick in production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Friday. The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at (-) 8.6 per cent in March 2020.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 12.3 per cent, 23 per cent, 32.5 per cent and 21.6 per cent in March, as against (-) 15.1 per cent, (-) 21.9 per cent, (-) 25.1 per cent and (-) 8.2 per cent in March 2020, respectively. Coal, crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser segments recorded negative growth during the month under review. During 2020-21 (April-March), output of the eight sectors contracted by 7 per cent as against a positive growth of 0.4 per cent in 2019-20.

