Left Menu

PREVIEW-Berkshire annual meeting to showcase Munger as he rejoins Buffett

The meeting https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/sharehold.html gives Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97, a stage to explain over 3-1/2 hours what to expect from Berkshire's dozens of businesses, markets and the economy, and whether the company will continue aggressive share repurchases. Still, with no shareholders in attendance, it will be shorn of the festivities that normally draw about 40,000 annually to Omaha, Nebraska for what Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:58 IST
PREVIEW-Berkshire annual meeting to showcase Munger as he rejoins Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's widely anticipated annual meeting on Saturday will be held virtually for a second year but reclaim one bit of normalcy as Charlie Munger rejoins fellow billionaire Warren Buffett to answer shareholder questions. The meeting https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/sharehold.html gives Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97, a stage to explain over 3-1/2 hours what to expect from Berkshire's dozens of businesses, markets and the economy, and whether the company will continue aggressive share repurchases.

Still, with no shareholders in attendance, it will be shorn of the festivities that normally draw about 40,000 annually to Omaha, Nebraska for what Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists. "The Berkshire event, it's hard to describe to someone who's never been there," said Jim Weber, chief executive of the company's fast-growing Brooks Running unit. "Nonetheless, the meeting will go on, and I'll be watching it, probably on my treadmill."

Buffett has run Berkshire since 1965, and Munger has been vice chairman since 1978. The other vice chairmen, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who respectively oversee Berkshire's non-insurance and insurance businesses, will be on hand to answer some questions. They are top contenders to succeed Buffett as Berkshire chief executive.

Saturday's meeting should illustrate how Buffett and Munger have thrived together for so long, despite differences in politics - Buffett is a Democrat, Munger a Republican - and often investment ideas. Munger, a Californian, did not travel to last year's meeting in Omaha, which was disrupted by the pandemic.

This year, Buffett said in his shareholder letter https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2020ltr.pdf he is traveling to Los Angeles to reunite with his friend and business partner of more than six decades. "Charlie's perspective often may challenge Warren's," said Paul Lountzis, president of Lountzis Asset Management LLC in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and a Berkshire shareholder. "But he often augments what Warren says, in a more direct way and with a great sense of humor."

Like Buffett, Munger tries to teach as he speaks, thinks long-term, and eschews investments whose main attribute is being in vogue. "He's reassuring," said Tom Russo, who invests more than $10 billion at Gardner, Russo & Quinn in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and has invested in Berkshire since 1982. "For people who follow that reassurance, the rewards have been mighty."

BUYBACKS ON MY MIND The meeting will be broadcast https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream on Yahoo Finance, which said last year's meeting drew 2.5 million streams.

It comes with Berkshire shares on a roll, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 by seven percentage points in 2021 through Wednesday. That's an improvement from 2019 and 2020, when "value" stocks lagged and Berkshire, which pays no dividend, trailed the index by 36 percentage points.

Saturday's meeting will begin a few hours after Berkshire releases first-quarter results. Analysts expect operating profit, which excludes stock holdings such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp, to be similar to last year. Berkshire will also say how much of its own stock it repurchased, following $24.7 billion of buybacks last year.

Buybacks will be "on everyone's mind," Russo said. James Armstrong, president of shareholder Henry H Armstrong Associates in Pittsburgh, hopes Buffett and Munger will discuss how Berkshire can be managed over the long term to address its "most important investment problem," its large size.

Shareholders will likely reject two proposals requiring more disclosures about climate change and diversity. Berkshire and Buffett, who has nearly one-third of its voting power, oppose both. While Berkshire's Omaha office never closed during the pandemic, many of its businesses suffered, and Buffett and Munger will likely address their plans for better times ahead.

Precision Castparts is trying to rebound from a plunge in travel that erased demand for its aircraft parts, causing a $9.8 billion writedown and 13,400 job losses. And while the Geico car insurer, led by Todd Combs, one of Buffett's investment managers, saw accident losses decline, it drew criticism for offering drivers only credits on policy renewals when other insurers rebated premiums.

Other possible issues are Berkshire's failed venture with Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to cut healthcare costs, and its $8 billion proposal to build 10 Texas power plants to avert more devastating blackouts in that state. Shareholder questions aren't limited to Berkshire.

It would be no surprise to hear disdain for bitcoin, which Buffett has called "rat poison squared" and Munger termed "the pursuit of the uneatable by the unspeakable." Munger, meanwhile, has said the craze for special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that take private companies public signaled "an irritating bubble."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

COVID-19: UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi

Amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in India, UAE-based Aster DM Healthcare has signed a partnership to set up a 50-bed Covid-19 field hospital in New Delhi. In partnership with a hospital in the national capital, the group would ...

Brazil's Petrobras lowers fuel prices even as oil rises internationally

Brazilian oil company Petrobras will reduce diesel and gasoline prices at refineries by about 5 cents per liter from Saturday, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers Abicom and consultancy and brokerage StoneX said on Friday.The move w...

Chamber asks FM for relief measures for trade, industry

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for relief measures for the trade and industry to revive their businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19.The local chapter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021