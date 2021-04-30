Left Menu

SEBI fine: Aptech says will take legal advice

Aptech Ltd on Friday said it will take appropriate legal advice following a Rs 1 crore fine imposed by market regulator SEBI for allegedly violating insider trading norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:41 IST
SEBI fine: Aptech says will take legal advice
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Aptech Ltd on Friday said it will take appropriate legal advice following a Rs 1 crore fine imposed by market regulator SEBI for allegedly violating insider trading norms. SEBI had on Wednesday slapped the fine on Aptech for violating norms back in 2016.

''The Adjudicating Officer of SEBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 Crore on the company on April 28, 2021 for alleged failure to close the trading window as prescribed under SEBI....,'' Aptech said in a regulatory filing.

The matter pertains to the strategic alliance entered between Aptech and Montana International Pre-school Pvt Ltd, which was announced in September 2016, it added. ''The company will take appropriate legal advice in this regard and shall keep the investors informed about the developments,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will receive 1 mln doses of BioNTech vaccines in May

Turkey will receive a further 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday, adding that there were no issues with an option to procure another 30 million in J...

M&M to hike stake in Meru to 100 pc

Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said it has inked a pact with shareholders of Meru to increase its stake to 100 per cent in the ride-hailing service provider.The auto major said in continuation of its strategic intent to grow its presence i...

AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 mln

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were 275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chie...

BEL contributes Rs 5.45 cr to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 second wave

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has contributed Rs 5.45 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund to the PM CARES Fund, in support of the governments efforts in dealing with the challenges arising out of the raging...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021