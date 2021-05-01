Left Menu

Odisha sent over 2800 MT of oxygen to states in need: official

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 01:01 IST
Odisha sent over 2800 MT of oxygen to states in need: official

At a time when various states are facing a shortage of oxygen amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases, Odisha has dispatched a total of 153 tankers containing 2879.08 metric ton of medical oxygen to at least eight states till Friday, an official said.

The tankers were escorted by the Odisha Police to different states from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

The official said that Odisha has sent 1035.36 MT of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana (702.43 MT), Madhya Pradesh (318.35 MT), Haryana (297.66 MT), Uttar Pradesh (238.43 MT), Chhattisgarh (121.32 MT), Maharashtra (112.06 MT) and Tamilnadu (53.46 MT).

The Odisha government formed a special cell for coordinated action for loading and transportation of the life-saving gas to the states facing deficit.

Meanwhile, the SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in a release said that 52.5 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was despatched in four tankers in a rake of Oxygen Express on Friday for Haryana.

This is the first time that Oxygen Express of Indian Railways was used for despatch of LMO from Rourkela.

In the current month, the RSP has sent more than 2700 MT of LMO by road to states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat apart from fulfilling the requirements of Odisha for treatment of COVID patients.

Since April 2020, more than 9,500 MT of LMO has been supplied from Rourkela Steel Plant, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelans celebrate beatification of 'doctor to the poor'

Venezuelans on Friday celebrated the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a medic who became known as the doctor of the poor while treating the ill during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 20th century. Pope Francis in 2020 began t...

U.S. hearing 'huge demand' from around world for vaccine doses -U.S. COVID-19 coordinator

The United States is hearing huge demand from countries around the world for vaccines not needed by Americans, the U.S. State Departments coordinator for global COVID-19 response, Gayle Smith, said on Friday.Smith told reporters that Washin...

U.S. marine felt 'unstoppable' until Afghanistan changed everything

Anthony Villarreal remembers waking up with what felt like an anvil pressing down on his chest. It was hard for me to catch my breath. I thought maybe I had the wind knocked out of me, the 35-year-old war veteran said.Villarreal, a corporal...

Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada

Pfizer Inc will next week start supplying Canada with COVID-19 vaccine made in its U.S. plant, a senior official said on Friday, making it the second country to receive doses from the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility. Reuters reported on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021