Samir Seksaria takes over as CFO of TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) veteran Samir Seksaria on Saturday took over as Chief Financial Officer of the country's largest IT services firm. He replaces V Ramakrishnan who retired a day earlier.

Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs. He moved to corporate finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company's initial public offering. Before being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

"I am pleased to welcome Seksaria in his new role. During the past two decades, he has played an exemplary role in the company's financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and Managing Director. TCS has over 4.88 lakh consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of 22.2 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31.

