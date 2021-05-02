Strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines being ensured at Srinagar airport: officials

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-05-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:51 IST
As pictures of people flouting COVID-19 guidelines at the Srinagar airport went viral on social media, officials on Sunday said strict compliance of social distancing norms by passengers and staff to minimise human contact is being ensured.

"We are ensuring strict compliance of social distancing norms by passengers and staff to minimise human contact. We urge all passengers to maintain a social distance, wear mask. We are continuously striving towards improving the passenger experience," an official of the airport said.

The remarks came after pictures of passengers at the airport flouting COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines by not maintaining social distancing went viral on social media.

The official said airport authorities are taking all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID by regularly sanitising the terminal buildings and high contact surfaces. He, however, appealed to passengers to cooperate.

"We need a little bit of help from you that please follow the guidelines. We all know the present pandemic situation, we advise passengers to follow social distancing guidelines and personal hygiene to keep everyone around safe and healthy, while our teams are making sure to keep the airport safe for them," he said.

The official said some flights were cancelled due to low passenger load and the announcement by airlines created panic among them and they rushed towards airline counters which led to some rush for a few minutes.

The airlines are merging passengers, which delay the process. Sometimes a bunch of passengers are seen in a certain zone. But, we are working on it to defuse the same round-the-clock, he said, adding, all steps are being taken to stop the spread of COVID.

