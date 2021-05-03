Left Menu

Energy Capital & Power and Kanflooens partner for U.S-Africa Energy Forum

Onyejekwe will facilitate meetings and set up deals between U.S. and African firms, representing ECP on the ground in Lagos, Abuja, Houston and other key U.S. locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:36 IST
Energy Capital & Power and Kanflooens partner for U.S-Africa Energy Forum
With numerous opportunities present across the entire African energy value chain, ECP’s partnership with Kanflooens represents an important step in creating new connections between American and African stakeholders.  Image Credit: ANI

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) has signed a strategic partnership with U.S. consulting firm Kanflooens for the U.S-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), taking place in Houston on 4-5 October 2021, with a preceding networking event on 12 July in Washington. With transformative African investment opportunities at the forefront of a global post-COVID-19 recovery, and the Biden administration taking a renewed look at U.S.-Africa relations, the partnership represents a fundamental opportunity for promoting investment and facilitating deal-making between the two continents.

The strategic partnership allows ECP to leverage Kanflooens' expertise in building and facilitating deals in the African and U.S. energy sector, while establishing Kanflooens' Founding Partner, Ngozi Onyejekwe, as a member of the ECP organizing team. Onyejekwe will facilitate meetings and set up deals between U.S. and African firms, representing ECP on the ground in Lagos, Abuja, Houston and other key U.S. locations.

"Kanflooens is excited to partner with ECP on this inaugural USAEF event, to share content, shape the narrative about Africa engage the global community and turn these into positive investments for Africa. The USAEF will provide the space for candid conversations; best practice scenarios and actionable learnings; and insights into technology and innovation. Critically, it will provide the platform to drive investment and establish a solid roadmap that addresses the entire energy value chain," stated Ngozi Onyejekwe, Founding Partner, Kanflooens.

USAEF 2021 will focus on the energy transition; energy storage and battery metals; Africa's place in global energy supply chains; gas as vital fuel for the energy transition and development; the ongoing role of petroleum resources; and repositioning the U.S. as the primary partner of choice for African energy developers. With numerous opportunities present across the entire African energy value chain, ECP's partnership with Kanflooens represents an important step in creating new connections between American and African stakeholders.

"USAEF 2021 represents a call to action for U.S. energy companies to take advantage of African investment opportunities, across the energy value chain, and participate in the continent's economic transformation. By drawing on Kanflooens' expertise, and utilizing the company's influential position and valuable network, ECP is directing attention to America's role in Africa's future, advancing an agenda of sustainable, long-term investment and relations," says James Chester, Senior Director, ECP.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mulayam's niece loses Zila Parishad election on BJP ticket

BJP candidate Sandhya Yadav, who is the niece of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was defeated by SPs Pramod Yadav in Zila panchayat elections.Sandhya Yadav contested from ward number 18 in the panchayat election, results of w...

India-UK close to signing migration and mobility partnership: Report

India and the UK are close to signing a migration and mobility partnership, which could see thousands more Indian students enrol at UK universities in exchange for illegal Indian migrants being sent back, according to a UK media report on M...

Hundreds join Daunte Wright''s family on march for justice

Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wrights family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier.Demonstrators on Sunday called for police reform a...

77 COVID vaccination centres operational in Delhi: Minister

Delhi minister Gopal Rai visited a COVID vaccination centre at Shahdara on Monday.In a statement, Rai said 77 vaccination centres have been made operational in different Assembly segments of the national capital, including one that was open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021