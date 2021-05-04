Professor Russell Napier joins Bay Capital's Advisory Board

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Capital is pleased to announce that the renowned author, financial historian and investment strategist - Professor Russell Napier will be joining its recently formed advisory board.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Mehta - Founder & CIO of Bay Capital - said, ''All of us at Bay Capital are extremely enthused to have Russell join on our advisory board. Not only is he a brilliant author, historian and an investor, but he is a fantastic human being and a great sounding board for us. We believe that our entire team as well as our investors will benefit a lot from Russell's experience.'' In a statement, Professor Russell Napier has remarked, ''Bay Capital is a thoughtful, insight driven, long-term thinking investor. Sid has built a remarkable franchise. I think it is a great platform for investors when they look to put their capital to work in India. I am looking forward to collaborating with them, learning from their India investing experience and contributing in Bay Capital's growth to being the leading India focussed investment management firm.'' Brief Profile of Professor Russell Napier Russell Napier is author of The Solid Ground global macro investment report and co-founder of the investment research portal ERIC. Russell worked in the investment business for over 30 years and has been writing global macro strategy for institutional investors since 1995. Russell is author of Anatomy of The Bear: Lessons From Wall Street's Four Great Bottoms and founder and course director of the Practical History of Financial Markets course at Heriot-Watt University. Russell is on the board of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust), a member of the Investment advisory committees of two fund management companies. In 2014 he founded the Library of Mistakes a business and financial history library in Edinburgh. Russell has degrees in law from Queen's University Belfast and Magdalene College Cambridge is a Fellow of The CFA Society of the UK and is an Honorary Professor at both Heriot-Watt University and The University of Stirling.

Russell began writing The Solid Ground global macro strategy report for CLSA in 1995. He forecast what was to become the Asian economic crisis and was voted Asia's No.1 equity strategist in all leading polls at that time. From 1999 to 2014 he continued writing and publishing as a consultant for CLSA. Russell is a financial historian and his work features lessons from financial history with a particular focus on trends in money and credit. His book Anatomy of The Bear (published in 2006) forecast a major correction for the US stock market and, using the conclusions of the book, wrote a report for CLSA called 'Finding The Bottom', published in 1Q 2009, correctly forecasting that the market had bottomed. More recently his work has focused on the growing evidence that the world is living through a breakdown in the global monetary system and clients should invest for such an outcome rather than as if we are in just another business cycle expansion. Indeed, Russell is now highlighting to investors the need to understand and prepare for higher inflation and financial repression.

About Bay Capital Partners Bay Capital Partners is a leading independent, India focused investment manager established in 2006 and manages the Bay Capital India Fund (BCIF). The Bay Capital India Fund (BCIF) is a culmination of decades of experience of the Bay Capital team in Indian financial markets. BCIF invests primarily in publicly traded securities in India and aims to deliver consistent compounding returns by investing in a portfolio of companies that are market leaders with moats incredibly difficult to breach. Bay Capital's clients include endowments, foundations, family offices and corporate pension funds.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)