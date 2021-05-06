Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, commodities firm on recovery bets; A$ hit by China move

Asian shares rose on Thursday and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialogue with Canberra.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 08:38 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, commodities firm on recovery bets; A$ hit by China move

Asian shares rose on Thursday and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialogue with Canberra. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25%, and Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.8% as it reopened after a five-day holiday.

Chinese shares, also resuming trade for the first time since last week, were mixed in early trade, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.45% and CSI300 down 0.2%. On Wall Street, Dow hit a record high overnight, having risen 0.29%, while the S&P 500 added 0.07%, led by gains in energy and other cyclical shares.

The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains to end 0.37% lower on Wednesday as megacap technology companies slipped, following sharp declines on Tuesday. Richly valued tech shares fell after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's suggested rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy from overheating, though she later said she was not "predicting or recommending" a near-term hike.

With very few Federal Reserve officials ready to discuss withdrawing stimulus and the world economy looking set to post a strong recovery from the pandemic-triggered recession, investors have switched to cyclicals - companies that are heavily affected by economic conditions, analysts said. "This year, both the U.S. and Chinese economy could grow 6% or more. If the world's two biggest economies are growing that much, clearly that's positive," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Against this backdrop, commodity prices are riding high, with copper flirting with 10-year peaks. Oil prices also held near their March tops. U.S. crude futures stood at $65.65 per barrel, little changed on the day but just below Wednesday's two-month high of $66.76.

Thomson Reuters CRB index has risen to its highest level since 2015, having gained more than 21% so far this year. BONDS AND CURRENCIES

Higher commodity prices are fuelling inflation expectations in the bond market. The U.S. breakeven inflation rate, or inflation expectations calculated from the yield gap between inflation-linked bonds and conventional bonds, rose to as high as 2.48% overnight.

But the U.S. nominal bond yields held relatively stable, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield little changed at 1.584% . "Bonds were supported partly because the pace of vaccinations has slowed in the States and as real-money investors are starting to buy," said Naokazu Koshimizu, economist at Nomura Securities.

"Rise in inflation is also driven more by supply constraints than demand, which is why we are seeing rising inflation expectations and fall in nominal yields," he added. In currencies, the Australian dollar dropped 0.5% to $0.7712 after China's state economic planner said it had decided to "indefinitely suspend" all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

The British pound was flat at $1.3910 ahead of a central bank policy review. The Bank of England could slow the pace of its bond buying to allow the quantitative easing programme to last until the end of the year, as it could reach the cap by September at the current pace of buying.

Other currencies were little moved, with focus on Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report that is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs last month. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fee waiver extended for tourism businesses operating on conservation land

Tourism businesses operating on public conservation land will have another six months of fees waived to help them adjust to the downturn in international visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Minister of Conservation Dr Ayes...

Pro Uyghur body stages protest in Hague in front of Chinese Embassy

A demonstration was staged in front of the Chinese Embassy here in the Netherlands by Hague based non-profit group Global Human Rights Defence GHRD and World Uyghur Congress WUC, as part of Doppa Day celebrations on May 5. Every year Uyghur...

Renault Samsung Motors' union strike closes the company's workplace

Seoul South Korea, May 6 ANIGlobal Economic In 2020, when the union of Renault Samsung Motors, which was negotiating wages and collective agreements, went on a strike, the company closed down. Renault Samsung Motors has shut down a partial ...

John David Washington to star in Gareth Edwards' 'True Love'

Actor John David Washington is set to team up with Rogue One A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards on the upcoming science-fiction film True Love.The movie will mark Washingtons another outing in the genre following Christopher Nolans T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021