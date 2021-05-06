Left Menu

CSIR-CMERI transfers Oxygen Concentrator Technology to three MSMEs

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI expressed that CSIR-CMERI is trying to boost the MSMEs so that they can manufacture the product for its reach to the masses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:40 IST
Oxygen Concentrator Technology was transferred to M/s. C and I Calibrations Pvt. Ltd, Kota, Rajasthan and M/s. SA CORP, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute transferred its Oxygen Concentrator Technology and High Flow Rate Iron Removal Plant Technology virtually on 05.05.2021. Oxygen Concentrator Technology was transferred to M/s. C and I Calibrations Pvt. Ltd, Kota, Rajasthan and M/s. SA CORP, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon. The High Flow Rate Iron Removal Plant Technology was transferred to M/s Maa Durga Sales Agency, Guwahati.

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI expressed that CSIR-CMERI is trying to boost the MSMEs so that they can manufacture the product for its reach to the masses. The main motto of CSIR-CMERI is to help each and everyone to bring innovation to the common people for which we require the cooperation of MSMEs who have capabilities of low-cost manufacturing.

Mr Omkar Bansal of 'M/s Maa Durga Sales Agency', Guwahati told that several areas of Assam are facing the problem of high contamination of iron in drinking water and his company is planning to start work in the four most affected districts namely Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Urban, Barpeta and Shivsagar of Assam. Presently, the company is working on the installation of 700 water purification system of smaller units with a capacity of 1000 litres per hour. The company has a plan to install High Flow Rate (6000 to 12000 LPH) Iron Removal filter technology of CSIR-CMERI in different districts of Assam as a part of projects received from the Government, respective panchayats and also to be a part of Jal Jeevan Mission of the Government of India.

Mr Ashok Patni of 'C and I Calibrations Pvt. Ltd', Kota, Rajasthan thanked Prof. Hirani and the concerned team of the Institute for providing the technology and encouraging them on the product development of Oxygen Concentrator. He mentioned that they have sufficient infrastructure for manufacturing the product and they also have the advantage of having NABL accredited labs and they are conducting tests of more than 700 pieces of equipment. In the current pandemic scenario, they want to help the society through maximisation of manufacturing of the product to extend support to the needy person to avoid them from hospitalization. They added that at the moment they are focussing on 5-litre capacity concentrators and trying to reach every nook and corners of the country. At the moment they are planning to manufacture 3000 to 4000 units of concentrators per month. Though there are some bottlenecks in the availability of raw materials and costing aspects, they are making all efforts for the import substitution.

Mr Deepak Jain of 'SA CORP', IMT Manesar, Gurgaon informed that they are working on the development of the prototypes and targeting for 5000 units per month which may further be scaled up at the earliest. He also stated that the initial cost for developing the prototype is coming around Rs.40000-45000 due to the sudden surge in the cost of raw material which is expected to come down on production at a mass scale. In this regard, he also requested the Institute.

(With Inputs from PIB)

