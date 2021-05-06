Left Menu

Joshi chairs review meeting of coal PSUs; stresses on achieving production target

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:01 IST
Joshi chairs review meeting of coal PSUs; stresses on achieving production target

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday reviewed the functioning of coal PSUs, including state-owned CIL, and asked the companies to achieve the production target.

The minister also asked the public sector companies in the coal sector to stick to their promised quality and grade of the fossil fuel.

''Chaired a review meeting today via VC, with coal PSUs. Emphasised on achieving production target and liquidating pithead stocks, adhering to promised quality & grade,'' the minister said in a tweet.

Joshi said that he also appreciated the efforts of coal PSUs in mobilising resources to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is eyeing 670 million tonnes (MT) of coal output in the ongoing fiscal.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said its operations slowed down on account of more than 5,400 of the company's employees and their wards across subsidiaries testing positive for coronavirus.

However, offtake rose to 54.1 MT last month, the company said in a statement.

''Despite the setback, coal supplies logged a 3.3 per cent growth compared to a COVID free April of FY'20 while the growth was even higher at 6.1 per cent against April FY'19 when CIL chalked up its highest ever coal off-take of 607 MT,'' the company had said.

CIL produced 596 MT of coal in FY 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...

HCL extends support for COVID care facilities in Delhi-NCR

HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.HCLs support includes assistance in the form ...

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the e...

Malik one win away from Olympic qualification; Dhankar, Kadiyan ousted

Sumit Malik was still in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Games but it was all over for Amit Dhankar and Satywart Kadiyan, who were ousted from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers after losing at different stages of the competition, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021