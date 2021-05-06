Left Menu

Colombia seeks to raise $3.6 bln in new tax reform, new minister says

Colombia will seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with new tax reform, its freshly-appointed finance minister said, after mass protests and lawmakers opposition forced the withdrawal of the previous bill and his predecessor's resignation. In an interview late on Wednesday, Jose Manuel Restrepo, who until Tuesday was commerce minister, said the proposed temporary and permanent taxes would ensure the continuity of social programs and financial stability.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:08 IST
Colombia seeks to raise $3.6 bln in new tax reform, new minister says

Colombia will seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with new tax reform, its freshly-appointed finance minister said, after mass protests and lawmakers opposition forced the withdrawal of the previous bill and his predecessor's resignation.

In an interview late on Wednesday, Jose Manuel Restrepo, who until Tuesday was commerce minister, said the proposed temporary and permanent taxes would ensure the continuity of social programs and financial stability. Protesters at the week-long anti-government demonstrations have broadened their demands to include action on poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.

Twenty-four people, mostly demonstrators, have died. "It could be along the lines of some 14 trillion pesos, which would include permanent and temporary resources and which would also have temporary and permanent spending - the temporary ones very much associated with the social difficulties of the pandemic's impact," Restrepo said.

Financial markets generally expect that the government will have to settle for raising less money than the 23.4 trillion pesos the previous bill was expected to bring in. The new proposal abandons unpopular sales tax increases and the scrapping of some deductions and will focus on temporary income tax surcharges on businesses and wealthy individuals, the temporary extension of wealth taxes, an increase in dividend duties, and cuts in spending.

"We are conscious that we also have to make austerity efforts in public spending in such a way that, together with the fiscal resources that we hope to raise, we can effectively contribute to fiscal balance and also to social spending, which is so important," Restrepo said. The reform would come into force in 2022 and most of the revenues would be raised the following year, he added.

"This is very important: social programs would have attention from now," Restrepo said. "We already have covered what we have committed for this year." He emphasized that the proposed business and high-income surcharges would be temporary, and said companies had shown themselves willing to contribute.

"The business sector is the first to act in solidarity," he said. "We could also consider some additional contribution by individuals, but that cannot mean that anyone who today is not paying taxes would have to pay them." Restrepo said he had spoken to ratings agencies - which the government has repeatedly warned may take away Colombia's investment-grade rating unless fiscal reforms are enacted.

He said he was confident the bill could pass before the end of the legislative session in June, though it will depend on achieving consensus. "We have discussed this with the president and some ratings agencies, in the sense that the essential thing is to build (the reform) with constructive dialogue," he said.

"First, we have to define who we can and should help - the vulnerable sectors; second, what are the funding sources; and third, in concert with Congress, advance this bill as best we can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...

HCL extends support for COVID care facilities in Delhi-NCR

HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.HCLs support includes assistance in the form ...

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the e...

Malik one win away from Olympic qualification; Dhankar, Kadiyan ousted

Sumit Malik was still in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Games but it was all over for Amit Dhankar and Satywart Kadiyan, who were ousted from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers after losing at different stages of the competition, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021