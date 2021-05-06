Negative RT-PCR report must for arriving in Bengal by train, says Railway citing state govt order

Those arriving in West Bengal by train must carry negative RT-PCR report, the Railways said on Thursday citing an order from the chief secretary of the state.

West Bengal is the latest among a number of states which have made it mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR tests in order to gain entry into the state.

''The Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal have issued an order... Incoming passengers by long distance trains and inter-state buses will also mandatorily carry RT- PCR negative test reports. ''No West Bengal-bound passenger is expected to board a train or bus with destination in West Bengal without such a test report. Random checking will be arranged in this regard, for inter alia, checking the authenticity of the test reports also,'' the Railways said quoting the state government order. West Bengal, which was in election mode with the Assembly poll results being announced on May 2, has reported a huge surge in cases in the past few days.

