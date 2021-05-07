Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:19 IST
Danube Home-Dubai to donate 10 pc of its May profit for COVID relief in India

Danube Group on Friday said its arm Danube Home Dubai will donate 10 per cent of this month's profit for COVID-19 relief work in India.

It said relief initiative will be handled by Danube Home Foundation through which customers too will be urged to contribute towards this noble cause.

''Danube Home, a part of Dubai-based multi-billion dollar diversified Danube Group, will donate 10 per cent of its profits from its sales for the month of May for COVID humanitarian aid in India,'' Danube Group said in a statement.

It said the profit runs into crores without specifying the amount.

Danube Home will primarily be donating to oxygen provider agencies as well as the NGOs in Mumbai, the city from where company's Chairman Rizwan Sajan hails, it added.

“Given the severity of the devastating pandemic situation in India, it's our utmost responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the sufferers across India. Since its inception, Danube Group has stood strong with the people of India to make a positive difference in the society,'' Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director- Danube Group said.

''If we look at the nationwide fight against COVID-19, it is very much required for all organizations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that our citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives,'' Adel added.

Danube Home is the home interior retail arm of Danube Group and has showrooms across the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

