Claim of oxygen self-sufficiency in Nandurbar misleading: MP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:23 IST
BJP MP from Nandurbar in north Maharashtra Hina Gavit has alleged that the local district collector made false claims about medical oxygen self- sufficiency amid the pandemic.

In a letter to Chief Minister UddhavThackeray two days ago, Gavit sought disciplinary action against the officer.

Collector Rajendra Bharud could not be contacted immediately for comment.

''The collector has been providing false information that the district is self-sufficient in oxygen production.

''There are three oxygen generation plants which are sufficient for 150 patients. One plant is under-construction and work on the other plants has not started,'' Gavit, a two- time MP, alleged.

Such claims make it difficult to source oxygen for needy COVID-19 patients from outside the district, she said.

''When I highlighted the situation in Nandurbar through my social media accounts, the collector, through his social account on May 3 said Nandurbar is oxygen deficient and we are getting oxygen from Dhule and neighbouring districts of Gujarat,'' she added.

Last month, Bharud had told PTI that the administration installed three liquid oxygen plants -- one last year and two this year -- to prepare for a possible rise in demand.

