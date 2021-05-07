Left Menu

CAMS lists on NSE to broaden investors base

At the end of Fridays closing price, the companys market capitalisation stood at Rs 10,790 crore.Chennai based Computer Age Management Services CAMS listed on BSE in October 2020 following its initial public offer IPO in September.As per the shareholding pattern filed with NSE as of April 2021, the promoters hold 30.96 per cent in the company and 47.90 per cent is owned by institutions including mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and financial institutions.

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, got listed on the NSE on Friday at Rs 2,219.50 per share.

In a statement, the company said it commenced trading on NSE at Rs 2,219.50 per share in the morning trade and finally closed at Rs 2,210. During the trading session, it touched a high of Rs 2,249 and a low of Rs 2,200.

A total of 95,184 shares changed hands on the exchange. At the end of Friday's closing price, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 10,790 crore.

Chennai based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) listed on BSE in October 2020 following its initial public offer (IPO) in September.

As per the shareholding pattern filed with NSE as of April 2021, the promoters hold 30.96 per cent in the company and 47.90 per cent is owned by institutions (including mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and financial institutions). ''The company commenced its public listing journey with the listing of its shares on the BSE on October 1, 2020. NSE Investments was a shareholder in CAMS prior to the IPO, and while they exited the company completely during the IPO, this shareholding precluded the listing of the company's shares on NSE at that time,'' Anuj Kumar, CEO and Whole-time Director, CAMS, said.

According to him, listing on NSE will help in broad basing the investor base.

