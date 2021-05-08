Left Menu

CSB Bank posts Rs 42.9-cr net profit for Mar quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:48 IST
CSB Bank posts Rs 42.9-cr net profit for Mar quarter

Kerala-based CSB Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore for the March 2021 quarter as against a loss of Rs 59.68 crore in the year-ago period, largely helped by a write-back of standard asset provisioning and improvement in core income.

The bank's profit for full financial year 2020-21 zoomed to Rs 218 crore, from Rs 12 crore a year ago.

For the reporting quarter, its core net interest income grew 75 per cent to Rs 275 crore on a 27 per cent growth in advances and a huge expansion in net interest margin to 5.42 per cent as against 3.73 per cent.

The non-interest income came at Rs 112 crore, up from Rs 86.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. It is on the back of improved treasury profits, processing fee, commission on insurance policies sale, and income booked by selling priority sector loans.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C V R Rajendran told reporters that it is better placed for growth in the new financial year and looks at gold loans, two-wheeler loans and small businesses as its key areas for growth.

It will expand its branch network by 200 during the new fiscal year, and looking at decreasing its concentration in three districts of its home state to expand more in northern Kerala, he said.

The bank had a Rs 37-crore write-back under the standard asset provisioning head as against setting aside Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall provisions decreased to Rs 71 crore from the Rs 84 crore a year ago.

''We have made enough provisions for stressed assets by way of accelerated NPA (non-performing assets) provisioning and standard asset provisioning,'' he said.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.68 per cent as of March 31, 2021, as against 2.68 per cent in the year-ago period.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 84.89 per cent from 80.02 per cent in theyear ago period, and the lender is holding a standard asset provision of Rs 168.21 crore.

The overall capital adequacy of the bank stood at 21.37 per cent as of March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious and comprehensive trade pact: MEA after India-EU summit.

India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious and comprehensive trade pact MEA after India-EU summit....

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

Oxygen refilling facility for villages begins May 9: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority will begin from Sunday a facility to refill oxygen cylinders of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation in villages here, according to an official statement.The decision comes within days of a similar facility being ...

40-kg high explosive material, IEDs recovered in J-K's Doda

In a major seizure, security forces have recovered 40 kilograms of high explosive material along with several improvised explosive devices IEDs during a joint search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021