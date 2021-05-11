Left Menu

Slovakia suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a recipient dies

Slovakia's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it was suspending the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people getting their first doses, after experts reviewed the death of a recipient. The state drug regulator, SUKL, said last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman was likely to be connected to the vaccine because of a predisposition that she had.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:10 IST
Slovakia suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a recipient dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it was suspending the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people getting their first doses, after experts reviewed the death of a recipient.

The state drug regulator, SUKL, said last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman was likely to be connected to the vaccine because of a predisposition that she had. "The Health Ministry is considering various options at the moment, how to proceed with this issue," spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said. "At the moment, people waiting for their second dose are being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine."

She said further steps would be announced later in the week. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some European countries briefly halted inoculations using the vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March when concerns surfaced over very rare blood clots. But the European Union's European Medicines Agency has said repeatedly that the vaccine's potential benefits outweigh any risks from side effects.

Germany, which had restricted the shot to people over 60, said last week it would make AstraZeneca available to all adults, subject to consulting a doctor. In Norway, a government-appointed commission has recommended excluding it from the state's vaccination programme. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people, has given 1.26 million people a first dose, and just under 600,000 people both doses.

Slovakia currently uses vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna as well as AstraZeneca. It has also been considering administering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, which has not been cleared by the EMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's Supreme Court delays announcement of FX loan guidelines

Polands Supreme Court has delayed announcement of its guidelines on how courts should treat cases concerning foreign currency loans to ask for opinions from institutions including the central bank and the financial regulator.The institution...

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...

FIR against 21 for flouting Covid norms as liquor stores reopen in Noida

Liquor stores reopened in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday after remaining closed for days due to the coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh, officials said, with tipplers thronging shops in large numbers with scant regard for COVID-19-appropriat...

Adityanath fudging coronavirus numbers, 'tower of corpses' in UP: Congress leader

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday trashed the state governments claims on managing the coronavirus pandemic and accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fudging statistics.While accusing the BJP government of laxity,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021