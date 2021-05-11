ABB Power Products and Systems India closes Benguluru plant amid lockdown

ABB Power Products and Systems India on Tuesday said it has closed its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Benguluru, from Monday onwards in view of COVID-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka. ''In compliance with Order No.RD 158 TNR 2020 dated May 7, 2021 issued by the Government of Karnataka and its subsequent clarifications, for the purpose of breaking chain of COVID 19 transmission, the manufacturing facility of the Company situated in Peenya, Benguluru, Karnataka remains closed effective Monday, May 10, 2021 and as per the aforesaid order,'' a BSE filing said. * * * * * Paynearby records GTV of Rs 54,000cr in FY21 * Mumbai: Dogital payments network Paynearby on Tuesday said it has recorded Gross Transaction Value (GTV) worth Rs. 54,000 crore in FY21. Withdrawals at Aadhaar ATMs (automated teller machines) witnessed a surge and crossed Rs. 40,000 crore during the fiscal, an official statement said.

* * * * HDFC Bank ties up with CSCs * Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has tied up with Common Services Centers (CSCs) to launch chatbot 'Eva' on CSC's Digital Seva Portal to support Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) in providing banking services for last - mile rural consumers.

Through Eva, VLEs will learn about the products and services offered by HDFC Bank, which in turn will improve services offered to the last mile customers, an official statement said.

* * * * Diversified financial services firm IIFL on Tuesday said its foundation has donated oxygen 40 concentrators to help in Covid relief efforts in the neighbouring Palghar district. The machines have been donated in the Jawahar and Mokhada talukas, that are witnessing a surge in cases at over 2,100 per day, an official statement said.

