Leading merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Wednesday said it has deployed its point of sale PoS solutions across the 136 stores of Al-Ikhsan, the biggest sports retailer in Malaysia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:09 IST
Malaysia biggest sports retailer Al-Ikhsan partners Pine Labs

Leading merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Wednesday said it has deployed its point of sale (PoS) solutions across the 136 stores of Al-Ikhsan, the biggest sports retailer in Malaysia. The fully integrated tech stack of payments, wallets, gift cards, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) by Pine Labs is a solution in use by some of the top retailers across Asia, said a joint statement.

The coming together of the two entities will provide affordable instalment purchase options to sports enthusiasts in Malaysia and enable a seamless in-store payment experience as well.

Pine Labs has a commanding 95 per cent market share of offline BNPL services in India and through its subsidiary, Pine Payment Solutions has launched BNPL in Malaysia. Al-Ikhsan is Malaysia's biggest sports retailer in operation since 1993 and is an exclusive retail partner for Liverpool Football Club (LFC) in Malaysia.

The project is in line with LafargeHolcim’s Net-Zero Pledge and the aim is to drive sustainability using technology, for enhanced use of green energy.

* * * * * McDonald’s India North and East announces employee inoculation * McDonald’s IndiaNorth and East, has announced its employee inoculation drive. The initiative is aimed at benefitting more than 5,000 people employed across the corporate office in Delhi, full-time and part-time restaurant employees across 11 states in North and East India including delivery riders.

