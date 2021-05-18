Left Menu

Credit Suisse India to ramp up IT headcount by over 1,000 this year

India headcount includes in-house employees as well as vendors, mainly based in Pune and Mumbai offices.The new hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies like cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud computing, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence, it said.This years hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports our vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:41 IST
Credit Suisse India to ramp up IT headcount by over 1,000 this year

Swiss brokerage and investment bank Credit Suisse is hiring over 1,000 IT employees in the country this year, as part of establishing India as a global centre for its technology innovation.

Already employing over 2,000 IT professionals, India accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the bank's global IT staff, making it the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse locations globally, the brokerage said in a statement on Tuesday.

Over the past three years, Credit Suisse has hired 2,000 IT employees here to further enhance its in-house core capabilities centred mostly in Pune.

The company employs more than 15,000 in the country and over 49,000 globally as of March. India headcount includes in-house employees as well as vendors, mainly based in Pune and Mumbai offices.

The new hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies like cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud computing, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence, it said.

This year's hiring plan highlights our continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supports our vision to establish our operations here as a global technological hub. ''To support growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally,'' it said.

Over the years, Credit Suisse's India IT team has successfully delivered new technology capability to the bank while maintaining a strong focus on system stability and security while maximising operational efficiency.

Credit Suisse India provides investment banking and brokerage services to entrepreneurs, companies and institutional investors, as well as wealth management services, apart from commercial banking services like foreign exchange and debt capital market products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka No.1 state in establishing Health & Wellness Centres: Health dept

Karnataka has emerged as the best state and is ranked number one in establishing health and wellness centres HWC under the Ayushman Bharat Program, to provide comprehensive primary healthcare in rural areas, the states Health and Family wel...

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia

Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform.Defence Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying ...

APSEZ gets CCI nod for 25% more stake purchase in Krishnapatnam port

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Tuesday gave nod to proposed acquisition of additional 25 per cent stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.The acquirer already holds 75 per cent sharehol...

VHP appeals to people to donate for victims of political violence in West Bengal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP on Tuesday appealed to people to donate for the rehabilitation and welfare of those affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal. VHP central secretary general Milind Parande said that thousands of people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021