Left Menu

TCS CodeVita wins new record title for world's largest programming competition

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday that the ninth season of TCS CodeVita has won a Guinness World Records title as the world's largest computer programming competition with 1.36 lakh participants from 34 countries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 12:01 IST
TCS CodeVita wins new record title for world's largest programming competition
The competition underscores emerging recruitment trend -- gamification of hiring.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday that the ninth season of TCS CodeVita has won a Guinness World Records title as the world's largest computer programming competition with 1.36 lakh participants from 34 countries. The 2021 TCS CodeVita competition invited college students from around the world to pit their programming skills against each other. Their knowledge and coding skills were tested as they solved complex real-world problems over an intense six-hour period.

The winners walked away with cash prizes and internship offers to work directly with technology leaders at TCS. This year's champion Ben Alexander Mirtchouk of Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey is the competition's first-ever US winner. The first runner-up was Vaclav Volhejn, a student at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. He was followed by second runner-up Ali Khosravi from the University of New South Wales in Sydney. The top three CodeVita finishers received cash prizes of 10,000 dollars, 7,000 dollars and 3,000 dollars respectively.

Launched in 2012 to spread awareness about various applications of coding and help spot promising talent, CodeVita helps instill the 'programming as a sport' culture worldwide. Since then, hundreds of students have completed internships at TCS via CodeVita. In addition, from season 3 onwards, CodeVita has led to more than 11,000 TCS job offers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021