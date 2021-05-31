Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 801.18 cr

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 801.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 863.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,001.50 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 6,158.43 crore a year ago, it added.

''Net profit after JV share, minority interest is not comparable due to Natrol divestment,'' Aurobindo Pharma said.

For the fiscal ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 5,333.83 crore. It was Rs 2,843.67 crore in the preceding fiscal year, the filing said.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,774.63 crore for 2020-21. It was Rs 23,098.50 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

''We are pleased to have ended the fiscal year with steady growth across our key businesses in a dynamic environment affected by the pandemic,'' Aurobindo Pharma MD N Govindarajan said.

The company made good progress on its pipeline efforts to focus more on differentiated and complex generic opportunities and reached important milestones in the journey during the year, he added.

The company's board has also approved the transfer of all equity shares held in Aura Cure Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the filing said.

The board has also approved the transfer of business undertaking comprised in Unit-16 of the company on a going concern basis to Wytells Pharma Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, it added.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading at Rs 992.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.85 per cent from its previous close.

