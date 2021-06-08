Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end flat as energy losses offset property gains

Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with losses in energy and tech firms offset by gains for property companies, while Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 5.90 points or 0.02% at 28,781.38.

Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with losses in energy and tech firms offset by gains for property companies, while Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 5.90 points or 0.02% at 28,781.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.17% to 10,729.52. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector dipped 0.39%, the financial sector ended 0.18% higher and the property sector rose 0.96%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BYD Co Ltd, which gained 6.27%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 3.8%. ** The Hang Seng tech index, sensitive to developments in Sino-U.S. tensions, slipped 0.8%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. ** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact in Taipei has been seeking.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.54% at 3,580.11 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.86%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.19%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.394 per U.S. dollar at 08:17 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.3964. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.44% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

