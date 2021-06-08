Left Menu

Gas distribution volumes hit by Covid-19 lockdowns: ICRA

The city gas distribution (CGD) sector's domestic gas volumes declined by 12 per cent month-on-month to 15.2 million metric standard cubic metre per day (MMSCMD) in April as transportation and passenger mobility segments were hit the hardest by lockdowns, according to investment information firm ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:06 IST
Gas distribution volumes hit by Covid-19 lockdowns: ICRA
Commercial volumes were hit but domestic volumes remained resilient. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city gas distribution (CGD) sector's domestic gas volumes declined by 12 per cent month-on-month to 15.2 million metric standard cubic metre per day (MMSCMD) in April as transportation and passenger mobility segments were hit the hardest by lockdowns, according to investment information firm ICRA. However, this remains higher than the consumption of 4.2 MMSCMD in April last year.

CNG volumes declined further last month as the Covid-19 wave intensified and more states imposed lockdowns. While the lockdowns have resulted in reduced industrial activity, said ICRA, the impact has not been as severe as in 2020. Thus the drop in regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) consumption for CGD entities remained lower than that of domestic gas with volumes remaining roughly stagnant since February.

About 49 per cent of gas required by CGD sector is sourced from RLNG imports. Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head and Senior Vice President at ICRA, said CNG volumes are expected to start recovering from the lows of May as several states have begun easing restrictions amid a decline in infections.

"While industrial activities have reduced, they have not halted in a manner similar to that in 2020, resulting in a relatively lower drop in industrial piped natural gas consumption," he said. Majumdar said while commercial volumes were severely impacted, domestic volumes remained resilient. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021