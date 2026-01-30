A federal judge ‌on Friday temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's ⁠administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had been granted ​to thousands of Ethiopians living ‍in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston ⁠said ‌he ⁠would issue an order delaying the ‍February 13 effective date of ​the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's ⁠termination of the temporary protected status ⁠granted to over 5,000 Ethiopians in order to provide ⁠more time for a legal ⁠challenge ‌to be heard.

