US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections
Reuters | Boston | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had been granted to thousands of Ethiopians living in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston said he would issue an order delaying the February 13 effective date of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's termination of the temporary protected status granted to over 5,000 Ethiopians in order to provide more time for a legal challenge to be heard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
FOREX-Dollar under pressure as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after U.S. great Vonn crashes
U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran