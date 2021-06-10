Business briefs 4

Cuemath, an after-school math and coding programme, on Thursday announced a partnership with online search and advertising giant Google to help transform the teaching and learning experience.

Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate and teachers will be given a 'Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate', and students who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath programme will be awarded the Google CS first creator coder certificate, as per an official statement.

Advertisement

* * * Medical, home renovation loans see rise in demand during second wave: NIRA * NIRA, a fintech, on Thursday said there has been an increase in demand for medical and home renovation loans during the second wave.

The company said Indian borrowers are more resilient during the second wave as the collection rates stand at over 95 per cent as against 75 per cent during the first wave, as per an official statement. PTI * * * Wizikey appoints Saurabh Gupta as vice-president of product * New Delhi: Wizikey, a media intelligence and outreach company, backed by Indian Angel Network (IAN) on Thursday announced to appoint Saurabh Gupta as vice-president of product.

Gupta will lead the product and data teams to make the software scalable and ensure an exemplary customer experience, said a statement. He has over 14 years of experience in managing product strategy and operations in B2B SaaS, Media Intelligence, and News Analytics.

Wizikey co-founder and CEO Anshul Sushil said, ''We have big plans for the product this year, and we are delighted to have an ingenious leader join us to bring innovation to improve time and efficiency for over 1000+ Wizikey users.'' * * * Godrej Professional to provide vaccinations to 10,000 hair stylists and salon professionals * Godrej Professional, maker of professional hair colour and care products, on Thursday announced to provide vaccinations to 10,000 hair stylists and salon professionals across India under its industry initiative Suraksha Salon 2.0.

The Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) firm under Salon 2.0 is focussing on the health, wellness and protection of salon community.

This free of cost vaccination drive will be conducted by Godrej Professional in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Guwahati.

* * * Home appliances brand Candes ropes in Arjun Kapoor as brand ambassador * Home appliances brand Candes on Thursday announced to rope in Arjun Kapoor as its brand ambassador with an aim to tap growing market across the home and kitchen appliances category.

Candes co-founder Sandeep Agarwal said association with Arjun Kapoor will help the company reach and tap into its target audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)