Left Menu

IRDAI issues guidelines on professional indemnity policy for insurance intermediaries

Regulator IRDAI has come out with guidelines on standard professional indemnity policy for insurance intermediaries, including brokers, corporate agents and web aggregators.The guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI will come into effect from July 1.Professionals and professional entities may be sued by their clients for errors or negligence during the course of their professional duties, as per the guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:35 IST
IRDAI issues guidelines on professional indemnity policy for insurance intermediaries
  • Country:
  • India

Regulator IRDAI has come out with guidelines on standard professional indemnity policy for insurance intermediaries, including brokers, corporate agents and web aggregators.

The guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will come into effect from July 1.

Professionals and professional entities may be sued by their clients for errors or negligence during the course of their professional duties, as per the guidelines. A professional indemnity policy is a liability insurance product that protects individuals giving professional advice and professional entities against negligence claims by their clients for errors and omissions. It covers financial loss suffered by the clients resulting from breach of professional duty.

As per the guidelines, every general insurer should endeavour to offer the standard professional indemnity for insurance brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.

On policy period, the guidelines said: ''An insurer shall issue an annual policy to the insurance intermediary. The insurer shall endeavour to issue long-term policy valid for the period of certificate of registration.'' The premium rates will be determined by the insurers depending upon various risk factors and its board approved underwriting policy. Insurance intermediaries engaged in solicitation and distribution of insurance products are required to take professional indemnity insurance policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021